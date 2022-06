A judge convicted an Alabama man of littering Thursday after he placed a flower box at the foot of his fiancee’s grave. The man, Winston Hagans, had placed the flower boxes at one Hannah Ford’s grave multiple times following her death in January 2021, one month after the two got engaged, according to WTVM. Judge Jim McLaughlin found Hagans guilty and ordered him to pay a $50 littering fine as well as a $250 court charge.

