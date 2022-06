After review, it was determined that the puck deflected off Steven Stamkos in a legal manner before entering the net, resulting in a good goal. Explanation: Video review determined the puck deflected off Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos and into the New York net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 78.4: "If an attacking player has the puck deflect into the net, off his skate or body, in any manner, the goal shall be allowed."

2 DAYS AGO