ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye Gets Around: Kanye West Spotted With Model Monica Corgan

By Lance Strong
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9DDC_0g68MK4J00
Source: Monica Corgan rumored to be dating Kanye West / @monicac0rgan

Kanye West lives his love life out loud much like how he approaches his creative endeavors, and it appears he’s moving on yet again. After rumors of splitting with model Chaney Jones, Ye was spotted on a movie date with model Monica Corgan.

Monica Corgan, Mystery Woman

Instagram user @mottafied snapped a discreet shot of Kanye and Corgan during a showing of Top Gun: Maverick, presumably somewhere in Los Angeles. A quick scan of Corgan’s Instagram page revealed that she definitely was at the movies earlier this week but it isn’t known if that moment was from the same day.

Not a lot is known about Monica Corgan but what we found is that she’s 23 years old and has a moderately buzzing Instagram page. She also sports a lot of Balenciaga outfits dating back a year and more. Surely after this news continues to break wide, her follower numbers will shoot through the roof.

Corgan also maintains an OnlyFans account with over 370 pictures and 27 videos. Her look is vastly different from the aforementioned Jones, who some felt was a clone of Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The chatter on the streets is that Kanye and Corgan have dated periodically in the past and the Chicago superstar mentioned the model by name on a leaked version of “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000.

Ye hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the dating rumors as it appears he’s still making appeals to get his family back as evidenced by the new track “New Love” featuring the late XXXTentacion.

With everyone’s curiosity piqued, we’ve gathered a handful of images of Monica Corgan in the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram

Ye Gets Around: Kanye West Spotted With Model Monica Corgan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Andre 3000
Variety

Afropunk Brooklyn Festival Returns With the Roots, Lucky Daye, Burna Boy, More

Click here to read the full article. After a three-year hiatus, the Brooklyn edition of the Afropunk festival will return this fall, taking place over the weekend of September 10-11 at its traditional location of Commodore Barry Park in the New York City borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood. The lineup, announced Tuesday, (June 14th) includes  the Roots, Lucky Daye,m= Tierra Whack, Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Adekunle Gold, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Butcher Brown, Alex Mali, Mick Jenkins, and others. The festival is divided into two stages: the “Brooklyn Baby” stage and the “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” stage. See...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston wears the same dress Courteney Cox wore on ‘Friends’ two decades later

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.“Does the dress look familiar?...
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
220
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy