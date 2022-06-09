ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

All-American Car Show Returns to Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 5 days ago

One of the "must-see" attractions of this year's Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be the Great All-American Car Show presented by Bashas' and Food City. The car show will feature 50 pre-registered American-made vehicles on display outdoors between the Mesa Convention Center and the Mesa Amphitheatre. Registration is available through June 26. The registration fee is $20. The car show includes a "Best of Show" with trophies for first place, second place and third place. All entries will receive a commemorative dashboard plaque.

The Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is Monday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St. It features live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, a BMX stunt show, family fun, fireworks and much more!

The festival will include Revolutionary War reenactments from We Make History, the only reenactment group of its type in the southwestern United States. There will also be a Fallen Heroes Memorial honoring the Arizona fallen heroes from the war on terrorism.

More information about the Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is available at www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.

Volunteers are still needed for a variety of shifts and activities at the event. Registration is available online.

The 2022 Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is sponsored by the City of Mesa, Mesa Convention Center, Sertoma Club of Mesa, Visit Mesa, Downtown Mesa Association, 94.5 KOOL-FM, Crescent Crown Distributing, Delta Hotels, Entertainment Solutions Inc., Arizona Car Show LLC, AMR, Bashas', Food City, HomeServe, Nesbitt Contracting, Mesa Recycles, Miravista Holdings, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Scannell Properties, Union Pacific Railroad, Verra Mobility, Willmeng Construction, Niagara and United Food Bank.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#All American#The Titan Solar Power#Revolutionary War
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

97
Followers
420
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy