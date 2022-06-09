All-American Car Show Returns to Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom

One of the "must-see" attractions of this year's Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be the Great All-American Car Show presented by Bashas' and Food City. The car show will feature 50 pre-registered American-made vehicles on display outdoors between the Mesa Convention Center and the Mesa Amphitheatre. Registration is available through June 26. The registration fee is $20. The car show includes a "Best of Show" with trophies for first place, second place and third place. All entries will receive a commemorative dashboard plaque.

The Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is Monday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St. It features live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, a BMX stunt show, family fun, fireworks and much more!

The festival will include Revolutionary War reenactments from We Make History, the only reenactment group of its type in the southwestern United States. There will also be a Fallen Heroes Memorial honoring the Arizona fallen heroes from the war on terrorism.

More information about the Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is available at www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.

Volunteers are still needed for a variety of shifts and activities at the event. Registration is available online.

The 2022 Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom is sponsored by the City of Mesa, Mesa Convention Center, Sertoma Club of Mesa, Visit Mesa, Downtown Mesa Association, 94.5 KOOL-FM, Crescent Crown Distributing, Delta Hotels, Entertainment Solutions Inc., Arizona Car Show LLC, AMR, Bashas', Food City, HomeServe, Nesbitt Contracting, Mesa Recycles, Miravista Holdings, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Scannell Properties, Union Pacific Railroad, Verra Mobility, Willmeng Construction, Niagara and United Food Bank.