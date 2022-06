FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will receive federal funding to help restore transit services that were impacted by the pandemic. The $260,000 was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and is possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The funding will help the Flint MTA plan and design transit route projects to increase ridership and reduce travel times.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO