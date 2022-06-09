UGA football offers Virginia's top 2024 recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to Kristopher Jones, who is the top-ranked class of 2024 recruit in Virginia. Jones plays linebacker for Mountain View High School in Stafford, Virginia, which is outside of Washington D.C.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is a rising junior and has a 3.5 GPA, per his Twitter account. Jones already has scholarship offers from some of the better college football programs across the country like Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Boston College, and more.

Jones visited Georgia on June 2 and received a scholarship offer from the defending national champions.

Kristopher Jones is rated as the No. 109 recruit in his class and the ninth-ranked linebacker. As a sophomore at Mountain View, Jones showed a propensity for disrupting the opposing quarterback. He frequently lined up at outside linebacker and finished the 2022 season with 10 sacks.

Jones is capable of getting off blocks and displayed speed, acceleration, and quickness during an interception return for a touchdown last season. The elite linebacker also put in some work and made impact plays on special teams. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart loves players who can contribute as a special teams player.

The four-star linebacker announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter: