Most of the activity occurs Monday morning. This is when the storms move through our area. Expect heavy rain at times and also some occasional, gusty winds. A few communities out east (mainly eastern Fillmore County) are under a slight risk for severe weather, although the threat is greater south and east of us. These storms will be out of the area by noon. If we get severe weather, it will be east and newer storms will develop behind the storms that pass through this morning. Temperatures jump into the mid-80s out east and close to 90°F out west after the storms are clear of our area.

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO