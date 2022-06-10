ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Beyond humbling': Operation Coming Home Helps Military Veteran and his family

 3 days ago

A special delivery falling right from the sky, the keys to this brand-new home.

Local builders are honoring retired US Army Staff Sgt. Michael Kacer and his family through a program called Operation: Coming Home. The program builds and donates homes for combat injured troops and families of fallen troops.

Today, the Kacer family received the 25th "Hero Home'' through a special key ceremony.

On June 18, 2008, Kacer was in a building on a combat outpost in Afghanistan, when insurgents began firing rockets at him and his fellow soldiers. Kacer sustained multiple, severe injuries to his head and back and his left arm had to be amputated.

Paratroopers presented the keys to the home; furnished and filled with lots of gifts.

"You see the model home. You see how everything is dressed and you get a picture of how everything is going to look. Stunning," Michael Kacer said.

Several accommodations have been made inside the home, including rails on both sides of the stairs and a zero-entrance shower.

"This is beyond humbling. This is just incredible. This is home," said his wife, Jessica Kacer.

The ceremony featured New York City's American Bombshells as well as a few military flyovers. A celebration was fit for a hero.

"My appreciation cannot be articulated in words. Thank you," said Kacer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
