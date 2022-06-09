ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,837 New Cases, No Deaths

By Allen Halas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,837 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,775 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 147 new cases, and...

Sister Edna Lonergan: Intergenerational Care Pioneer

Back in 1983, Milwaukee’s Sister Edna Lonergan had an original idea to care for the elderly and disabled. She called her program Adult Daycare, designed for the elderly and disabled unable to care for themselves when family members aren’t home. Years later, Sr. Edna expanded the adult daycare program to include child daycare. She said, “When you bring children and adults together for planned and informal activities, from daily exercise to art and music-making, children benefit from positive one-on-one attention from nurturing adults, who also benefit by sharing wisdom and skills with children. You create a family.” All this happens under the nonprofit umbrella of the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care.
MILWAUKEE, WI
With Nashville North, Country Comes to Brady Street

An East Side nightspot will soon be trading out blue notes for twang. The Up and Under Pub on 1216 E. Brady St. will turn to honky-tonk hospitality and Southern food come Wednesday June 16 when Nashville North opens at the same space. Marie Schneider, media manager for the new venue, says, “Nashville North was inspired by the love of Nashville, and wanting to have an intimate live music venue that celebrates country music in Wisconsin and nationally.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MCT’s Kearns Transitioning to Madison’s Forward Theater

The Milwaukee theater scene’s loss will be Madison’s gain. Marcella Kearns, associate artistic director for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, announced she will be stepping down after the 2021-2022 season ends this summer to assume a similar role with Madison’s Forward Theater. “Marcy is an exceptionally skilled theater-maker across...
MILWAUKEE, WI
From The City That Always Sweeps

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And cripes, can’t hardly believe it’s June already, which means, what with the global warming and climate change and the first day of summer coming up like a bad burrito, we’re now into that time of year where my five most favorite words are “cold front on the way,” I kid you not.
MILWAUKEE, WI
A Satisfying Green Gables in the Park

A peaceful early summer settles over SummerStage of Delafield with an adaptation of L. M. Montgomery’s beloved classic Anne of Green Gables. The outdoor stage serves as a beautiful theater for the story of a late 19th century orphan who struggles to adapt to life with her adoptive parents in rural Canada. Donna Daniels and William Molitor bring an endearing energy to the stage as Anne’s adoptive parents. Daniels’ firm parenting hand plays well against Molitor’s strong, sympathetically silent presence. Teen actor Lydia Wilhelm is charmingly nuanced as an 11-year-old who briskly moves from an extreme amplification of emotional sensitivity in childhood to a smartly level-headed adolescence by the end of the drama.
DELAFIELD, WI

