PNM helping Las Vegas customers pay past-due bills
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping customers in Las Vegas pay past-due bills. They are asking people to go to Samaritan House on 7th St., June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To qualify for assistance:
|Household Size
|Monthly Household Income
|1
|$2,831
|2
|$3,815
|3
|$4,798
|4
|$5,781
|5
|$6,765
|6
|$7,748
|7
|$8,731
A PNM bill, proof of income, and ID’s for everyone who lives in the home are required. A copy of the 2021-2022 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program approval letter is also needed if available. There will also be help for people having trouble paying rent. People are asked to bring a lease, past-due rent, and eviction notice, if applicable.
Anyone who is not able to make the event can PNM’s website or call 855-364-2950 to apply for assistance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
