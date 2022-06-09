ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Air New Zealand raises annual earnings forecast on improved demand

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wquQq_0g67w2Kp00

June 10 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) on Friday improved its forecast for fiscal 2022, benefiting from a pick-up in demand following the opening up of domestic and international borders.

New Zealand recently said it would fully reopen its international borders from end-July, and the country welcomed travelers from trans-Tasman neighbor Australia for the first time since mid-2021 in April. read more

The airline now expects an annual loss before tax and significant items to be less than NZ$750 million ($478.73 million), compared to a prior forecast of less than NZ$800 million.

In May, the carrier said its annual loss could come in better than expected, owing to an improvement in passenger bookings for short haul and international services.

Domestic demand has improved in recent weeks with business-related demand returning to about 90% of pre-COVID levels, the airline said.

Air New Zealand, however, added it remains mindful of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, including COVID-19 led travel restrictions in some parts of the world and high jet fuel prices.

(This story has been refiled to correct to trans-Tasman, from trans-Tasmanian, in paragraph 2)

($1 = 1.5667 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low amid market jitters ahead of Fed meeting

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2941 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * Canadian bond yields ease across curve TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with investors nervous that the Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day policy meeting, would not be able to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2930 to the greenback, or 77.34 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2941. Losses for the currency came after Monday's selloff on Wall Street confirmed a bear market for the S&P 500. Investors have raised bets that the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were up 1.3% at $122.46 a barrel as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, with sales volumes up 0.9%, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. Money markets have nearly fully priced in a three-quarter-percentage-point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and expect rates to peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.5 basis points to 3.469%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level in 12 years at 3.551%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Dollars#Air New Zealand Ltd#Trans Tasmanian
Reuters

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. natgas rises 2% on higher demand forecasts, soaring global prices

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Tuesday on record power demand in Texas, forecasts for more gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a reduction in gas output, low wind power and much higher global gas prices. Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records on Tuesday and later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave. Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on. That gas price increase came despite the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas last week, which leaves more gas available in the United States to refill low stockpiles. Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 17.5 cents, or 2.0%, to $8.784 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:13 a.m. EDT (1113 GMT). With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates in the coming months to reduce inflation, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell to its lowest since September 2016 for a third day in a row on Monday as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities. U.S. gas futures were up about 135% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe. Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe and $23 in Asia. That was a 9% increase for European gas mostly on a reduction in pipeline supplies from Russia. TOP PRODUCER U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021. On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to drop by 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary 93.7 bcfd, the lowest since late April. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early February but traders noted pipeline flow data has shown several similar declines over the past few months and all so far have been revised substantially lower. With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.6 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.8 bcfd so far in June, with the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG. The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas. Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 5.5 bcfd on Monday from 6.5 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 10 Jun 3 Jun 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +90 +97 +28 +79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,089 1,999 2,425 2,418 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -14.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 8.66 8.61 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 26.92 25.68 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 23.04 23.17 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 8 5 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 200 202 183 168 163 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 210 188 178 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 95.1 95.5 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 7.5 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.1 103.1 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.9 11.8 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 38.5 38.2 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.9 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 74.4 74.0 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 93.6 94.1 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jun 17 Jun 10 Jun 3 May 27 May 20 Wind 9 8 12 12 12 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 5 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 41 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.00 8.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.99 7.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.66 9.81 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.80 7.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.40 8.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.30 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.75 9.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.95 7.91 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.55 6.29 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 88.50 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 153.50 79.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 87.00 100.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.50 0.30 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.50 80.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.75 80.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Short-video app Triller and SeaChange call off $5 billion merger

June 14 (Reuters) - Short-video app Triller said on Tuesday it had ended its merger agreement with SeaChange International Inc (SEAC.O), a provider of video advertising and streaming technology, sending shares of the listed company down 30% in premarket trading. The companies said they had mutually agreed to terminate the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telkom lowers revenue and profit guidance, shares tumble

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom (TKGJ.J) lowered its revenue and profit guidance for the medium term due to a slowdown in growth in its mobile business and a decline in its legacy fixed-line unit, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 7%. Group earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

JP Morgan wins $1.7 billion Nigeria oil trial in Britain

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N) has won a $1.7 billion London High Court battle against Nigeria over its role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. The civil case, which was heard earlier this year, relates to the purchase by Shell (SHEL.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) of the offshore OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday will suspend its requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and to work in the public service, a government source said, after provinces lifted most local health restrictions. The mandates may be reinstated later, especially in the case of a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Go-Ahead investors can afford to wait for next bus

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like London buses, UK transport deals are arriving all at once, putting shareholders firmly in the driving seat. Last week, rail operator FirstGroup (FGP.L) spurned a 1.2 billion pound approach from private equity outfit I Squared Capital. Now, Australia’s Kinetic and Spain’s Globalvia are hopping aboard a joint 648 million pound bid for rival rail and road firm Go-Ahead (GOG.L). Nor are they alone. Kelsian (KLS.AX), a $1 billion listed transport provider from Down Under, is sharpening its elbows as well.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy