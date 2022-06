SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight we will see widespread rain showers across the Inland Northwest with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch. The overnight low in Spokane will drop to about 45 degrees and we will see breezy conditions. There will be a southwest wind at 6 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph at times.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO