Future bright for Milton softball program

MADISON

It didn’t take long Thursday for Gwen Baker to look ahead to next season and what might be in store for the Milton High softball team.

First, the Red Hawks held a post-game team meeting following a 5-0 loss to Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal. A minute later, the sophomore was asked what’s next for her and the other five underclassman starters that will return next season.

“The next season starts today,” Baker said. “We’re all putting work in every day. It all starts now, and we all have a lot of work to do.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but there’s no reason we can’t get back here (state). And it all starts with the offseason if we want to come back even stronger.”

At times, 2022 was a mixed bag season for the Red Hawks, though the season certainly ended on a high note. Milton started the season 5-6 before rattling off wins in 13 of its next 15 games.

Milton finished fourth in the Badger East Conference but rode the right arm of Baker to four straight shutout wins in the postseason and the program’s first state berth since 1992.

Baker was phenomenal in the postseason, throwing her fourth perfect game of the season in a 1-0 sectional semifinal victory over Kettle Moraine. She finished with a 17-9 record, but the majority of the losses came early in the season while the Red Hawks were still trying to find an identity.

Aside from Baker, other returning starters for Milton next season are sophomores-to-be Julia Wolf, Kylie Reed and Ella Knoble, along with juniors-to-be Lynden Briggs and Sophie Mezera.

Milton coach Kurt Mussey, who has been instrumental in the resurgence of the program, knows the future is bright for the Red Hawks.

“The loss (to Sun Prairie) today will diminish over time for these girls because they probably overachieved—considering how young and inexperienced we were to start the season,” Mussey said.

“As for the future for this team, sign me up for that. We’ll miss the seniors who meant so much for this program, but we’ve got a lot of talent coming back for at least the next couple of years.”