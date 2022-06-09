ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Future bright for Milton softball program

By By John Barry
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv9GM_0g67qbA900

MADISON

It didn’t take long Thursday for Gwen Baker to look ahead to next season and what might be in store for the Milton High softball team.

First, the Red Hawks held a post-game team meeting following a 5-0 loss to Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal. A minute later, the sophomore was asked what’s next for her and the other five underclassman starters that will return next season.

“The next season starts today,” Baker said. “We’re all putting work in every day. It all starts now, and we all have a lot of work to do.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but there’s no reason we can’t get back here (state). And it all starts with the offseason if we want to come back even stronger.”

At times, 2022 was a mixed bag season for the Red Hawks, though the season certainly ended on a high note. Milton started the season 5-6 before rattling off wins in 13 of its next 15 games.

Milton finished fourth in the Badger East Conference but rode the right arm of Baker to four straight shutout wins in the postseason and the program’s first state berth since 1992.

Baker was phenomenal in the postseason, throwing her fourth perfect game of the season in a 1-0 sectional semifinal victory over Kettle Moraine. She finished with a 17-9 record, but the majority of the losses came early in the season while the Red Hawks were still trying to find an identity.

Aside from Baker, other returning starters for Milton next season are sophomores-to-be Julia Wolf, Kylie Reed and Ella Knoble, along with juniors-to-be Lynden Briggs and Sophie Mezera.

Milton coach Kurt Mussey, who has been instrumental in the resurgence of the program, knows the future is bright for the Red Hawks.

“The loss (to Sun Prairie) today will diminish over time for these girls because they probably overachieved—considering how young and inexperienced we were to start the season,” Mussey said.

“As for the future for this team, sign me up for that. We’ll miss the seniors who meant so much for this program, but we’ve got a lot of talent coming back for at least the next couple of years.”

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
captimes.com

Emotional 'Small Town Wisconsin' is an early Father's Day present

At first, you might think “Small Town Wisconsin” is a classic example of a movie about the Midwest made by out-of-touch coastal elites. Who else would call a movie “Small Town Wisconsin” but set it in Milwaukee, the literal opposite of a Wisconsin small town?. But...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Milton, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Madison, WI
Milton, WI
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
StatelineKids

Palmer Park Wading Pool, Janesville

Large wading pool with mushroom water feature, whale slides, and a wheelchair accessible ramp. Description: Located in Janesville, WI, Palmer Park wading pool is a large pool with seven-inch depth throughout, a raining mushroom water feature, and two whale slides. Open: June 4 – August 28, 2022. Hours: 12...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday. As of 10:45 p.m., more than 5,600 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Hawks
CBS 58

WATCH: Significant flooding and damage after powerful storms hit SE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
Inverse

An iconic American endangered species is at the heart of a political war in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Storm blows empty semi-truck over on highway on Madison’s east side; delays reported

MADISON, Wis. — An empty semi-truck blew over near the Badger Interchange on Madison’s east side Wednesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic ahead of rush hour, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The truck blew over around 3:40 p.m. at the interchange where Interstates 39, 90 and 94, as well as State Highway...
MADISON, WI
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Crowd of 400 welcomes drag queen to Fort market stage

A rainbow formed over the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market late Saturday morning when Victorya Atwood took the stage. With whoops, hollers and applause, an estimated 400 people of all ages welcomed the drag queen to the community, enjoying her lip syncing, struts and high kicks to music, in between several costume changes.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Where to listen to live music on patios in the Madison area

Nothing quite says summer like sitting outside with a cold beverage with friends or family on a patio. What creates an even better summer scene is the addition of live music. At various restaurants, bars and venues, live music is a staple of the summer events calendar. Here are a few places where you can listen to music while enjoying the warm weather during these precious summer months.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Rockford And The Midwest Prefer Cars To Be This Color

We may love all the colors under the rainbow overall, but when it comes to the color of our cars here in the Rockford area, throughout Illinois and the entire Midwest, we're a lot more boring about colors than we might think. To be really honest about things, it's not...
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy