Some acts never go through a lineup change, but just as many do, and debatably the most impactful kind is a shift in lead singer. After all, people usually divide a group’s legacy into chapters according to who took the reins on vocals, as their timbre, lyrics and overall presence probably set the vibe for that period. Once they're gone, so too is that phase of the group's career.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO