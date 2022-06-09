Look: Auburn baseball does reverse Tiger Walk for super regional trip

Auburn baseball is hitting the road.

The No. 14 Tigers, fresh off a dominant regional championship, are heading to Corvallis, Oregon to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a super regional. The best-of-three game series is set to start Saturday night at 9 p.m. CT.

Auburn’s offense was unstoppable in their regional, scoring 51 runs in their three wins over Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State, and UCLA. The Tigers outscored their opponents 51-18 and never trailed.

They will have a much tougher test this weekend against the No. 3 ranked Beavers who are 47-16 on the season and lost just two series at home all season.

Take a look as Butch Thompson and the rest of the Tigers depart Plainsman Park with a reverse Tiger Walk that featured a strong fan turnout.