ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Look: Auburn baseball does reverse Tiger Walk for super regional trip

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CLvg_0g67hR2I00

Auburn baseball is hitting the road.

The No. 14 Tigers, fresh off a dominant regional championship, are heading to Corvallis, Oregon to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a super regional. The best-of-three game series is set to start Saturday night at 9 p.m. CT.

Auburn’s offense was unstoppable in their regional, scoring 51 runs in their three wins over Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State, and UCLA. The Tigers outscored their opponents 51-18 and never trailed.

They will have a much tougher test this weekend against the No. 3 ranked Beavers who are 47-16 on the season and lost just two series at home all season.

Take a look as Butch Thompson and the rest of the Tigers depart Plainsman Park with a reverse Tiger Walk that featured a strong fan turnout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxHN7_0g67hR2I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXd46_0g67hR2I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAqkJ_0g67hR2I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUJ7r_0g67hR2I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydVZI_0g67hR2I00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Oregon Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Thompson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy