The severity and location of the fracture play a huge role in recovery time, and there’s no prognosis or recovery timeline yet, but this is an injury that requires months, not weeks. It is absolutely brutal to see our beloved second baseman, whose heart and enthusiasm are so critical to this team, go down for an extended period of time. Hopefully, he can find a way to return for the stretch run later this year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO