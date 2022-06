Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. Here are six goings-on around town. The Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is a Kansas City tradition and one of the longest running showhouses in the country. Each year, a Kansas City landmark residence is chosen as the showhouse. The homeowners move out, and local designers are selected to transform each room into a design showcase. Stop by this weekend—or any Tuesday-Sunday through July 3—to visit this year’s house, a 5,565 square-foot Normandy farmhouse-style home, at 1025 W. 53rd Street.

