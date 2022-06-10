ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Court dismisses lawsuit against former teacher accused of putting student in trash can

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A court has dismissed a lawsuit against a former teacher in Iredell County who was accused of putting a student in a trash can.

Channel 9 first reported about the teacher’s arrest in October 2019. She worked at Cloverleaf Elementary School.

The student’s mother said her son has autism and was placed in a trash can on multiple occasions. Her son was 9 years old at the time.

This week, a federal appeals court ruled the teacher is entitled to “public official immunity” and cannot be sued.

Channel 9 also checked the status of the criminal charges filed against the teacher and learned the charged were dismissed last year because of a “conditional discharge.” This means she agreed to complete probation in exchange for the court’s dismissal of the conviction.

Since the charges were dismissed, we are no longer naming the teacher.

