Hageman endorsed by Gun Owners of America

CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman has been endorsed by Gun Owners of America, a nonprofit organization representing 2 million Americans with a mission to preserve and defend Second Amendment rights.

Hageman is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, who she said in her announcement she believes has stopped representing Wyoming and focused her energies on a personal war on former President Donald Trump and the "illegitimate January 6th Committee."

GOA National Director of Hunter's Programs Mark Jones issued a statement saying Hageman has earned the organization's support because of a 100% score on its Second Amendment rights survey, and her long history of standing against federal overreach through her work as a constitutional attorney.

"She has a track record of fighting for Wyoming against an out-of-control federal government, and those qualities have never been more important than now given the threats we face from the Biden administration," he said.

Hageman responded that it was an honor to receive the support from GOA, which she considers tireless advocates for the constitutional rights of Wyoming residents and all Americans. The candidate said she believes the Second Amendment is about more than just hunting; she said it's about the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.

"In Wyoming, we understand and revere these rights, and as a constitutional attorney, I know they are under greater assault today than perhaps at any other point in our history," she said.