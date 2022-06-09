ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Hageman endorsed by Gun Owners of America

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxZZO_0g67HXTM00

CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman has been endorsed by Gun Owners of America, a nonprofit organization representing 2 million Americans with a mission to preserve and defend Second Amendment rights.

Hageman is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, who she said in her announcement she believes has stopped representing Wyoming and focused her energies on a personal war on former President Donald Trump and the "illegitimate January 6th Committee."

GOA National Director of Hunter's Programs Mark Jones issued a statement saying Hageman has earned the organization's support because of a 100% score on its Second Amendment rights survey, and her long history of standing against federal overreach through her work as a constitutional attorney.

"She has a track record of fighting for Wyoming against an out-of-control federal government, and those qualities have never been more important than now given the threats we face from the Biden administration," he said.

Hageman responded that it was an honor to receive the support from GOA, which she considers tireless advocates for the constitutional rights of Wyoming residents and all Americans. The candidate said she believes the Second Amendment is about more than just hunting; she said it's about the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.

"In Wyoming, we understand and revere these rights, and as a constitutional attorney, I know they are under greater assault today than perhaps at any other point in our history," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
City
Cheyenne, WY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
WSAZ

State Police release name of fatal accident victim

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon. 62-year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle, according to KSP. The collision...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Owners Of America#Election State#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Americans#Goa
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy