ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Toll Authority to collect millions in unpaid tolls

By Kenny Choi
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhTPA_0g679mRE00

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Toll Authority will try to collect more than $180 million in unpaid bridge tolls, about $50 million comes from unpaid tolls and $130 million in late fees, after its Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to crack down on more than 400,000 drivers.

The plan is approved and people with outstanding fees to their name are expected to receive notices in the mail soon.
Low-income communities are worried about the fees. State Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement Thursday that Bay Area drivers should not be penalized because BATA chose to remove their operators from the tolls at Bay Area bridges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Bay Area Toll Authority should have identified these drivers sooner to provide earlier notice and create payment plan options ... the switch to using technology to pay tolls has disproportionately impacted drivers who don't have debit or credit cards. Now many drivers who rely on their vehicles for work or to bring their kids to school may face not being able to renew their DMV registrations," Ting said.

Ting said he is glad to see that BATA plans to use elements from his Assembly Bill 2594, which allows low-income communities to set up payment plans. But he urges BATA to adopt other reforms in the bill to ensure Bay Area drivers can be treated "fairly and equitably."

After toll collectors were removed from the bridges, drivers could pay either electronically with a FasTrak toll tag, a one-time online payment process, or receive a notice by mail if they don't have a transponder. However, the system didn't account for notices that were lost in the mail or sent to the wrong address, according to Ting's office.

The authority waived late fees and put a pause on getting collection agencies involved during the pandemic. But now says it's time.

"The DMV can place a hold on the registration of that vehicle until the tolls and the penalties are taken care of," said John Goodwin of the Bay Area Toll Authority.

The fees collected pay for bridge maintenance, voter approved projects, and to pay off debt on bonds issued for major construction like the retrofit project on the Bay Bridge.

"The fact is that we have an obligation to collect tolls from the customers on the toll bridges," said Goodwin.

For low-income households making less than $55,000 for a family of four, the toll authority is considering a plan that allows fines to be paid in installments. Critics say that such a plan would be too little, too late.

"The penalties are pretty draconian.  I helped one client where a $6 toll quickly ended up being  $90 in penalties," said Rachael Hoerger of Bay Area Legal Aid.

Bay Area Legal Aid, a non-profit that helps people living in poverty says liens on cars that get towed away could end up costing them a lot more.

"For most of us who have one or multiple cars and a house to live in that's not as big of a deal, but when you're literally living in your car, you're not just losing your car. You could end up losing your house and/or losing your job," said Ocean Motley of Bay Area Legal Aid.

The large majority of drivers affected, nearly 400,000, face outstanding toll fees and fines of $22 to $88.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
CBS San Francisco

Millbrae councilmember says 2 attackers struck him with block near SF's Lands End

MILLBRAE – A member of the Millbrae City Council is recovering after he said he was attacked by a concrete block during a visit to San Francisco over the weekend.In a Facebook post, Councilmember Anders Fung said he was with his family when he was attacked near Lands End in the city's Richmond District. Fung said two young men wearing hoodies threw the block, striking him on the head.The councilmember said when his family confronted the suspects, one of them responded with an obscene hand gesture before both suspects fled the scene.Fung said he was taken to California Pacific Medical...
MILLBRAE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

How San Francisco Became a Failed City; As SF Goes, Does CA and the USA Follow?

While we are SOUTH of San Francisco, we know all too often what happens in San Francisco is a stepping stone for the rest of the State and Country. This is a long read, sent to us by one of our South City neighbors, asking that we share this well-written, well-thought-out essay on ‘How San Francisco Became a Failed City, And how it could recover‘
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

National Memorial AIDS Quilt exhibition in Golden Gate Park wraps up

SAN FRANCISCO – Tens of thousands streamed through Golden Gate Park over the weekend to see the National Memorial AIDS Quilt, which was displayed in San Francisco for the first time in nearly two decades.Near perfect weather for much of the weekend drew scores to the park, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the quilt's creation. "So many people couldn't even sew, but learned to sew to make that," said Drew. Behind each patch, is a story of struggle, loss, and remembrance. "I had a half a dozen names engraved in the circle of friends and that's just a fraction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Mayor London Breed kicked off the Juneteenth holiday season Friday with an announcement and flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgJuneteenth on the Waterfront: Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Union announces daytime work stoppage at congested Port of Oakland

A port workers union is shifting a planned work stoppage to daytime hours June 20 at the already-congested Port of Oakland in California, just days before the expiration of the union's contract. According to the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map, the Port of Oakland is among the worst performing ports...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Yes in God's back yard: Bay Area lawmaker revives plan for affordable housing at churches

SAN FRANCISCO – Amid the state's ongoing housing woes, a Bay Area lawmaker has reintroduced a proposal that would make it easier for houses of worship to build affordable housing on their lots.This week, State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 1336, which would allow religious institutions, such as churches, synagogues and mosques, to build affordable housing by-right, even if prohibited by local zoning. Development would also be allowed at nonprofit colleges.SB1336 would only apply for developments that are 100% affordable for low-income residents. The housing must remain affordable for 55 years if it's a rental property and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Car Registration#Oversight Committee#Bata#Dmv
CBS San Francisco

Monumental AIDS Quilt goes on display in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Thirty-five years ago, in the midst of the terrifying AIDS epidemic, three San Francisco activists created a public art piece as a means of protest. It would become known as the AIDS Memorial Quilt and, on Saturday, its anniversary was observed with the largest display of the quilt San Francisco has ever seen.When the AIDS quilt is displayed, it is typically met with stunned silence. Susan Patton said it reminds her of the nation's most famous cemetery."It looks like ... it's like Arlington," she said. "You just see a lot of broken hearts."In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale San Francisco

Classic Cars For Sale San Francisco. Receive price alert emails when price changes, Access your saved cars on any device. Find great deals and sell your items for free. Are you looking to buy your dream classic car near san francisco, california? Receive price alert emails when price changes,. Source:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Refugio Garcia

First case of monkeypox detected in Alameda County

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay 11-year-old helps organize Oakland's March For Our Lives

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Like so many youngsters across the San Francisco Bay Area, the images and media reports of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas struck close to home for Alex Ibarra."I was reading about Uvalde and when I found out that most of those kids were my age, I knew I had to do something," he told KPIX. "One of the things those country needs is proper gun laws to keep people safe and after back-to-back shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde, I communicated with my friends to see if we could contact March For Our Lives."The Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless food program in San Jose set to lose funding, may shut down

SAN JOSE – A scramble is underway to keep a program going that brings hot food to the homeless in San Jose, as pandemic funding is expected to run out in weeks.The hardship of living on the streets is made just a bit more bearable when volunteers come into the camps to deliver hot, freshly prepared meals."Today we have meatballs, rice egg and mixed vegetables," said Cindy Nguyen of the Hello Angels Foundation.Nguyen and her son Steven picked up food prepared by Team San Jose and spent Friday afternoon giving it away."It is very important for the unhoused people get...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy