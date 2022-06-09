Rams 2022 Breakout Candidate: Who Takes the Crown?

USA Today revealed its list of breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season for all 32 teams

The star-studded talent littered across the Los Angeles Rams’ roster often makes it hard to give props to some of the rest of the team’s potential contributors headed into the 2022-23 season.

But there's plenty of players primed for an improved season as the fall approaches. USA Today revealed Thursday its list of candidates that could be in for a breakout year.

For the Rams, defensive tackle Greg Gaines took the cake. Here's what the list had to say:

Gaines already had a mini-breakout in 2021, but he still hasn’t become a household name around the NFL. That could change this year. As the unquestioned starter at nose tackle without Sebastian Joseph-Day in the mix, Gaines should play a ton of snaps and show why he’s one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the game. He’s a very good pass rusher for a guy who lines up over the center, and his ability to plug up running lanes is better than most. Don’t be surprised if Gaines winds up making his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

Gaines found himself a bit overshadowed on an elite Rams defensive line that included Aaron Donald, Von Miller , Leonard Floyd , Ernest Jones, and Sebastian Joseph-Day this past season, but he still played a vital role in helping LA win Super Bowl LVI.

With Miller and Joseph-Day now gone via free agency, Gaines has more opportunity to build off his 28-tackle, 4.5-sack season. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Washington played in all 17 regular season games and all four playoff victories. He had three tackles and an impressive two passes defended from his defensive tackle spot in the NFC Championship against the 49ers.

Gaines will be hunting for increased numbers as he enters his fourth year in the league.

