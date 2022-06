Liberty County is becoming a more vibrant place to live and work with new murals being added to downtown buildings in recent months. At last count, there are 10 murals among the three cities of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty, two of which are still underway. The city of Dayton tops the list for the number of murals at six, followed by Liberty with three and Cleveland with one.

