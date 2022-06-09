ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Find Out What It's Like To Have A Cosmetic Superstar As A Grandmother

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxydU_0g675hb500
Photo: Getty Images

The Ambie Award nominated podcast Call Your Grandmother is back with its second season and to kick things off hosts Rita and Ellin brought in cosmetic industry superstar Adrien Arpel and her entrepreneur granddaughter Ashley .

“She is one of my best friends. She is my idol,” said Ashley. “She taught me how to put on makeup when I was really young, and she has been teaching everyone else way before me.”

Arpel is the founder of Signature Club A cosmetics, which was founded in the mid 1980's and is sold through the Home Shopping Network. She was the first makeup influencer.

“I started doing makeovers in department stores. I was the first person to do makeovers on television, on Oprah’s show, on Regis and Kathie Lee,” Arpel said. “Did I always want to go into business? No. I think in that way I was an accidental success.”

The drive and work ethic Arpel sees in her granddaughter reminds her of herself when she was younger. Ashley said their relationship is extremely special, and she calls her grandmother about everything from business tips to how to deal with bullies.

“When I started getting bullied in school, grandma was great with that,” said Ashley. “Do you remember what you said? It was in essence kill them with kindness.”

“Ashley as I said to you then and I say to you now, you are far more beautiful than any of them. You are far smarter, and you had a far better understanding of life at 12 years old,” Arpel replied. “They were going nowhere, and you are going to run the world.”

To listen to the full conversation between Arpel and her granddaughter, check out “ Adrien + Ashley ” the first episode of Call Your Grandmother ’s second season. Hosts Rita and Ellin are back every week with a new grandmother and grandchild conversation on the iHeartRadio app.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Kathie Lee
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Ashley
SheKnows

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Revealed She Gets Along With 'Only One' of Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas

Click here to read the full article. Nick Cannon has been claiming the spotlight ahead of his eighth child’s birth, whom he is expecting with model girlfriend Bre Tiesi. Since he has been honest about his insecurities raising so many children, the artist recently made headlines after revealing his vasectomy consultation, too. Now it’s time for Abby De La Rosa — DJ, former girlfriend, and father of Cannon’s twin sons, Zion and Zillon — to speak up about her relationship with Cannon’s other baby mamas as she enters into her third pregnancy. In a Jun. 8 OnlyFans post, De La Rosa...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Bullying#Television#Idol#Signature Club#The Home Shopping Network
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush

Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s GF Bre Tiesi Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Shirt As He Claims More Kids Are On The Way

Nick Cannon will have enough kids to run his own Starbucks franchise when it’s all said and done, so whenever Bre Tiesi needs a cold drink, she won’t have to go far. Until that day comes, Bre, 31, will have to get her Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade – or whatever she was drinking when she was spotted Monday (June 6) – herself. The woman carrying Nick’s eighth child hit up a Starbucks in Calabasas while out with a friend. The model and real estate agent wore a mesh top that showed off every inch of her growing baby belly. The real estate agent also sported a black bra underneath and paired the top with some chic combat boots and a pair of black pants.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Hear Kandi Burruss’s Unreleased Duet, “It’s You,” With Gerald Levert

Click here to read the full article. While Kandi Burruss is gearing up to film her new television series alongside her Xscape bandmates and SWV, the Grammy-winning songwriter surprised fans with a gem from her deep catalog. From a 2003 archive, Burruss has shared a previously unreleased duet with the late Gerald Levert. As heard in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer confirmed her past romance with the crooner and released the full collaboration on her YouTube channel. The very specific, detailed tune puts all those bothersome characteristics from your partner that you wind up loving on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Pink Pants & Matching Top In Sleek New Video

Khloe Kardashian is on a pink streak! The Good American maven, 37, showed up in a video for celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Friday, June 10, absolutely slaying a pair of metallic pink pants (from GA, of course,) and matching tank top. “Glam set-up for Khloe” he captioned the short video, which featured Khloe walking toward the camera, runway-style, wearing the killer hot-pink outfit, which she paired with metallic stiletto pumps, long, wavy, hair, and glam makeup.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher Checks DJ Akademiks After He Calls Her "G Herbo's Baby Moms"

DJ Akademiks is a music and culture commentator who shares updates as they happen within the hip-hop industry. While he's known for his quick updates and credibility, the 31-year-old is often getting into drama because of his posts. Recently, he was caught in the middle of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case and had to reveal where he was getting his information from.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Ran into Tristan After She Called Him the ‘Worst Person’ For Cheating on Khloé & Fathering Another Woman’s Baby

Click here to read the full article. Awkward interaction. Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson were spotted at the same party after she and her sisters called him out on cheating on Khloé Kardashian in the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kylie was spotted at her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday party in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2022, according to TMZ. Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, G-Eazy and Addison Rae also attended the party. Tristan showed up at the same party as he’s close with Zack Bia, who was also celebrating his birthday. Kylie reportedly left soon after, but it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy