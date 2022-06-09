ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Gemini Celebrities: These Iconic Celebrities Capture This Air Sign To A T

By Valerie Mesa
It’s the season of long conversations, Wikipedia worm holes and snazzy social affairs, because the sun is currently in Gemini. That means plenty of Gemini celebrities are celebrating their birthdays, and if you ask me, they’re doing it in style. If you need proof that Geminis aren’t just two-faced liars, but something *far* more interesting, then allow me—an astrologer—to walk you through the birth charts of noted Gemini celebrities: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kanye West and Angelina Jolie.

There’s something unique and beautiful about every zodiac sign, but I have to give credit where it’s due—Aries never ceases to bring the hype, Taurus is your ride-or-die until the end of time, and as for our friendly neighborhood Gemini, this mutable air sign will always serve you the hottest cup of tea! Chatty, versatile and a rolodex of fun facts , you can spot the twinkle in their eyes from a mile away, almost as if they’ve been up to know good. It all starts to make sense when you consider the dualistic essence of Gemini’s zodiac archetype, as well as the mythology behind their tricky and mischievous planetary ruler, Mercury.

Think you can keep up? Don’t get it twisted—despite being ruled by the fastest planet in the solar system, there’s a lot more to this clever air sign than meets the eye. Geminis are sparkling intellectuals with a knack for storytelling and reading between the lines. Many born under this mercurial sign are often recognized for their gift of gab, but by that same token, Geminis are also excellent problem-solvers; not to mention incredibly resourceful ! Geminis are quick on their feet, fickle at heart and probably 10 steps ahead of you. The best part? They’re far too busy running circles around you to notice (and they’ve already done it twice).

It’s never a dull moment when this mutable air sign is around, which is why we’ve decided to spotlight some of our favorite Gemini celebrities on their solar season:

3 Gemini Celebrities That Just Make Sense

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

born June 13

Talk about twinning! Whether you grew up in the 90’s or were a fan of ABC’s iconic Full House sitcom, chances are you’re familiar with Hollywood’s favorite twin superstars: Mary-Kate and Ashley Fuller Olsen. It doesn’t get more mercurial than this dynamic duo, and it goes beyond them being twins, born under the sign of the twins, literally . Born only two minutes apart, with cinematic Leo rising over the eastern horizon, it’s no wonder the twins found their fame at such a young age. In addition to their star-like charisma and sunny disposition—and when it comes to Geminis, it’s almost as if they have two suns, not just one—their collaborative Gemini sun is in the 11th house of associations, community and societal debuts. This speaks to everything from their humanitarian efforts over the years to the way they thrive in group settings… or better said, in a full house! This pair of twins knows they’re both Geminis and they’re proud of it, hence the name of their childhood production company: Dual-Star Productions. Need I say more?

In their birth charts, Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) and Venus are in sentimental Cancer, which goes hand-in-hand with their connection to home and family, especially when considering their Venus-ruled Midheaven, which has everything to do with career, notoriety and reputation in the world. On top of charming the world’s socks off and transmitting comfort (Venus in Cancer) through our television sets, their natal Venus is trine lucky Jupiter in Pisces, via their eighth house of transformation, wealth and shared resources. This would explain their combined net worth of $500 million, according to Cosmopolitan . Also, Pisces is governed by Neptune, which is symbolic of the media, film and everything behind the lens. And with Neptune in their sixth house of daily duties and work routines, the shiny duet spent most of their days working tirelessly on set.

Gemini is the sign of the sibling, and Mary-Kate and Ashley always make us feel like we’re part of the family!

Kanye West

born June 8

A creative and musical legend, Mr. West’s Gemini energy is nothing short of genius. Born with the sun just three degrees away from larger-than-life Jupiter , this aspect is equivalent to having a microphone in your throat, especially since Jupiter expands everything it comes in contact with. Although, in addition to always having something to say, Ye’s 12th house sun takes Gemini’s brilliant duality to another level, given that this astrological house has everything to do with one’s dreams, hidden world and unconscious mind. So, if Gemini rules the mind, and the mind is more than often considered an abstract concept… it’s safe to say, there are *literally* no words to describe the rapper’s depth, mental capacity and artistic enlightenment. After all, the 12th house belongs to Pisces, as it is symbolic of mysticism, self-undoing and transcendence.

Jupiter is also very well placed in the esoteric 12th house, which speaks to Kanye’s aspiration in becoming a spiritual leader. Interestingly enough, both his 5th house of artistic expression and 9th house of expansion are governed by Jupiter, which as mentioned is sitting alongside his Gemini sun. Despite whether you look at Ye’s artworks from a lyrical and/or musical standpoint, his brilliant masterpieces all have the same thing in common: they surpass all boundaries… because in Kanye’s (Gemini) mind, he is his own God. And in typical Gemini fashion, the “Jesus Walks” singer never ceases to create buzz and controversy, especially when considering his Mercury (communication style) via his 11th house of society and individual freedom. As it is, Ye’s Mars is conjunct Venus (art) in Taurus, and in opposition with Uranus (rebellion) in Scorpio.

What makes this so interesting is, Ye’s revolutionary Uranus is part of a fluid Grand water trine, comprised of both his imaginative moon in Pisces, and sensitive Cancer rising. The only thing better than Kanye West’s artistic expression is the boundless and versatile mind that’s behind it.

Angelina Jolie

born June 4

Angelina Jolie is the epitome of a Gemini powerhouse. See, despite being everyone’s favorite femme fatale in Hollywood, the mother of six is also known for wearing many different hats. This, of course, is all thanks to her sun-Mercury in Gemini, but while in harmony with the moon-Mars-Jupiter in Aries, one thing’s for sure: Angelina plays to win. She is indeed a force to be reckoned with, and her innate versatility and multifaceted personality are some of the many qualities that make her so iconic. Occupying her 11th house of social work, Jolie’s sun-Mercury conjunction speaks volumes, in every sense of the word. And the sheer willpower behind her fierce humanitarianism and dynamic acting roles is truly unmatched. Granted, a rich stellium in Aries via her 10th house (career, legacy, public persona) will do the trick, but Jupiter conjunct her Midheaven of reputation speaks to her leadership qualities and pioneering spirit.

Mars (Aries’ planetary ruler) is the planet of aggression, carnality, energy and passion, and since Jupiter expands everything it comes in contact with, this would explain Jolie’s reputation as an activist, fighter, and sex symbol. Speaking of the Gemini duality, the academy-award winning actress was born with the sun (symbol of the sacred masculine) sextile the moon (divine feminine), which is a nod to her undeniable strength and magnetic sex appeal. Anything you can do, Angelina will probably do it better… I mean, it is what it is. Then again, only a Gemini can master the art of acting, filmmaking, motherhood, and philanthropy, simultaneously. Born with Venus conjunct her ascendant in Cancer—a sign representing everything from the female anatomy to one’s home and family—her consistency and effort to being an ongoing support system for her children is a magnificent thing.

Jolie’s Venus-Ascendant is also square Uranus, (rebellion) which continues to highlight her activism and advocacy for women’s rights. She truly is unstoppable.

Love em or hate em, Geminis are here to stay. And hopefully after getting to know these Gemini celebrities, you won’t be too mad about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0g675Jbl00

