ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rats are running rampant in New York City

By Jessica Formoso
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 18

Raymond Szumski
3d ago

I think there's more 2 than 4 legged in n.y.c. politicians included.

Reply
8
Related
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Advance/SILive.com gets action: NYC working to remove nearly 2 dozen abandoned vehicles

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Parking, in one way or another, is a never-ending problem on Staten Island. In New Brighton along Hendricks, Taft, and Benzinger avenues, the problem has been nearly two dozen derelict or abandoned vehicles that one area resident said have been parked in the same spots for weeks. And a few cars have been parked in the same spot for over one year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tellerreport.com

Living in New York: Bye

The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
POLITICS
biznewspost.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Puerto Rican Day Parade Returns to NYC After 2-Year Hiatus

The 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade returned to New York City on Sunday following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, this year’s grand marshal, the nation’s largest demonstration of cultural pride expected 1.5 million spectators, and kicked off Sunday morning around 11 a.m. along the iconic Manhattan stretch between 43rd and 79th streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rats#Sanitation#The Department Of Health#Fox 5 News#Mmpc
101.5 WPDH

Do these Amphibians Still Exist in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is one of the best places to raise a family. There's so much to do here and it is relatively safe. I'm thankful that I grew up in the Hudson Valley as I had the opportunity to explore and be a part of a lot of opportunities. I'm still exploring the Hudson Valley in my adult life.
HUDSON, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Staten Island Advance

Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
kolomkobir.com

In New Jersey, your property is not yours

Private property rights are at the heart of our republic and in most civilized and most advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic Member of Parliament from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to obtain permission from his neighbors to hunt on his own land! As Joe Biden said, “No joke.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy