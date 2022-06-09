ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tracking evening storms, record highs by the weekend

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Thunderstorm Watch for southeastern Colorado through...

www.9news.com

9NEWS

Denver hits 100 degrees for 1st time in 2022

DENVER — The Mile High City is hotter than ever. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday, tying the previous record set in 2013. It was the first 100-degree day of the year and tied the earliest 100 degree day on record in Denver, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hot With Only Isolated Storms And Potential Record Highs

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation. Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA...
DENVER, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
9News

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

PHOENIX — Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California's Death Valley all posted record temperatures on Saturday, as dangerous heat swept across the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit , tying the record high for the date set back in 1918.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Xcel Offers Tips To Keep Cool During Colorado Heat Wave

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures soar across Colorado, Xcel Energy wants to help you keep cool and keep your bill manageable. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says a few places could reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. (credit: Getty Images) Xcel Energy says prices of wholesale natural gas are going up, and have been for months, which means customers are paying more each month. Xcel shared the following tips: Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out. Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Head Advisory issued for Fri. & Sat., Fire Weather Warning for Sun.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The record heat will reach its peak between Friday and Saturday. Record highs will be challenged. Some of them may be broken. We’ll simmer on Sunday, then the heat will begin to lose its edge more noticeably on Monday. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Tuesday from Saturday’s highs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

