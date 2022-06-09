Local non-profit aims to give kids safe place to play

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Tate County man is angry and calling for something to be done after he says his sister’s hospital room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was filthy. He shot video of her room and shared it with FOX13. Chad Romero said when he went to visit...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the 1st Mississippi Cavalry joined together to re-enact the Battle of Brice's Cross Roads on the day of its 158th anniversary. The site of the battle, which actually took place on June 10, 1864, is now marked as Brices Cross Roads National Battlefield, and featured a Confederate force of over 4,000 men met by just over 8,000 Union soldiers.
Kennis Croom, the slain Mississippi police officer who grew up in Alabama, is helping others, even after his death. The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency announced in a press release that Croom was an organ, eye and tissue donor. One tissue donor can help more than 75 people, according to the agency.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A class reunion in Tuscaloosa started on a sad and somber note this week. Classmates of Kennis Croom, a Meridian, Mississippi police officer shot and killed in the line of duty on June 9, learned of his death a day before festivities were set to begin.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County jury has found Clark Allen Jr. guilty of murder. Family members may have exited the courtroom with justice, but their hearts remain broken from the loss of their loved ones. Allen was accused of killing 31-year-old Demario Snell, 22-year-old Mauricio Nance, and 24-year-old Tyshun...
TUPELO - (WTVA) Festivities continued in Downtown Tupelo as long-time fans came together for the annual iteration of Elvis Fest. One of those fans is Bonnie Avent, a woman who said she has only missed one Elvis Fest since it was started. Day three of Elvis Fest 2022 featured a...
Hours before the scheduled start time, people arrive in their vehicles to a Pontotoc plot for the second most revered Sunday tradition after church: the weekly horse show. Horse neighs punctuate the festival-like atmosphere as riders saunter to the blue registration tent. It’s a jovial heat, where people set up chairs under tents and women hold umbrellas to block the sun. Loud music and the scent of food on the grill fill the air as fans find spots around the ring, sectioned by red dirt and yellow rope.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
Children are typically sent home with different awards at the end of the year after having a major accomplishment like straight As or perfect attendance. The children rush home proud and eager to show off their honorable awards to their parents or family. When a child is given a discriminatory...
Gunther is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for June 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Senior Pastor Eddie Rester has headed up Oxford-University United Methodist Church for more than eight years. He moved to Oxford in 2014 from Hattiesburg where he was a pastor at Parkway Heights for 17 years. It wasn’t his time living in Oxford. He attended the University of Mississippi as a...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, as of May 20, 2022, Mississippi had 456,952 doses wasted, or around 15% of the state’s total. “This includes doses expired, spilled, dropped, or unused doses in...
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)-14 and a half hours later Dante Bender was taken into custody. Bender made his way from Newton County to Ackerman early this morning where he was caught and arrested. Bender allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and unborn child along with Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom. His...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A March for Our Lives took place at Fairpark Saturday morning. The nation-wide rally pushes for tighter gun restrictions. The Tupelo event was one of many across the country in the wake of the recent shootings arcoss the United States. Americans are calling on Congress to enact...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ackerman,...
Police are investigating how a toddler fell out of a moving vehicle on a Mississippi highway. Starkville police report that a three-year-old was injured when the child fell out of a car on Highway 25 shortly after noon on Monday. The incident reportedly happened north of Highway 182. Police say...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
Fire crews and paramedics were dispatched to the scene in the area of Jones Street and Third Avenue. The Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator confirmed that the victim has been identified as 90-year-old Marvin Watkins. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No...
