MIAMI - One Parkland parent says Saturday's national March for Our Lives is a 'waste of time.'Ryan Petty believes time would be best spent at a gun range, learning about gun safety and responsibility. He said he respects those who will march. He added that few will know his pain from losing a child to gun violence."A wonderful young lady that I had the privilege of being her father for 14 years," said Petty about this daughter. "I think I learned more from Alaina than she did from me. She was tough. She was independent. Everything I do is in...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO