Road closure near Romero Canyon Trailhead while crews work on new bridge

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department has been performing paving and grading operations on Bella Vista Road – which has been closed since October – to accommodate a new bridge at the Romero Canyon Trailhead.

The construction work started on Monday and will continue until June 24. While Bella Vista road will remain closed, the trailhead will stay open, according to the Public Works Department.

Past work done on the bridge included replacing three corrugated metal pipes installed under the road with a bottomless arch culvert.

The culvert has a higher capacity stream flow, which department officials say will exceed the capacity of the existing pipes.

