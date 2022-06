Arkansas State University has a final four in its quest to find a new chancellor for its Jonesboro campus. The ASU Chancellor Search Advisory Committee and ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch announced Friday (June 10) that four finalist candidates have accepted invitations to visit the campus in Jonesboro and formally interview for the position of chancellor. The candidates will vie for the position held by Chancellor Kelly Damphousse who will complete his term June 30, and then become the president at Texas State University.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO