CONCORDIA BOA AUTHORIZES DEMOLITION BID

The Booneville City Council considered two pay requests during its meeting on Monday, June 6. The council looked at a $120,290.85 pay request from Gries Trucking and Excavating for West Morgan Street and Alpine Drive storm water improvements, and an $83,343.95 pay request from Rhad Baker Construction LLC for the Kember Library parking lot improvements. City Administrator Kate Fjell explained the change orders before the council voted.
An audit is underway for the city of Orrick. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday her office began an audit for the city of Orrick in Ray County. Galloway says residents of Orrick requested the audit through a petition process. Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this...
A report of an outbuilding and truck on fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to a location on LIV 237. The call came in Friday at about 9:40 pm and firefighters arrived at 7704 LIV 237 in 10 minutes. 6500 gallons of water were used to put out the fire. The fire department was on the scene for about an hour and 35 minutes.
This morning we note a bit of bad timing for the Jackson County Executive and beloved former World Series Kansas City Royals star. AHEAD OF ELECTION SEASON, PROPERTY TAX REASSESSMENTS REMIND VOTERS OF THE EXEC'S CULPABILITY FOR DRASTIC COST INCREASES!!!. Here's an image and FIRST WORD that an insider sent...
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning at 111 West Fourth, the new location for the Sedalia Democrat. The occasion also served as welcoming ceremony for the Democrat's new publisher, Jim Perry. Perry is also publisher of the Warrensburg Star-Journal. Perry has an extensive background...
CITY OF CLINTON AND THE CLINTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCE 2022 DATES THAT CITIZENS ARE PERMITTED TO DISCHARGE FIREWORKS.. The Clinton Fire Department asks that all citizens be mindful of neighbors and adhere to the timeframes provided below. If you have general questions or concerns about fireworks, please call the CFD at (660) 885-2560.
A public comment period for the revision of the Harry S. Truman Dam & Reservoir Master plan is being extended. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, they have already started the process of revising the original master plan, last updated in 1988. The revision would bring the plan...
To assist residents in cleaning up debris from the recent flash flooding event from their private property, residents may set flood-damaged materials at the curb similar to collections made by the City during the City’s Clean Sweep Program. City officials say all materials will need to be placed at...
The four-day school week is spreading rapidly throughout Missouri to make it easier to recruit and retain teachers, but some experts argue the policy won’t be enough to solve a teacher shortage problem. There are 119 districts around the state that have transitioned to a four-day week since 2010....
Bipartisan eminent domain legislation that’s the top priority for the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen and Pork Associations will be signed into law Saturday afternoon by Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor will sign House Bill 2005 during the 19th annual Cattlemen’s steak fry in Sedalia. Bill sponsor State Sen. Jason...
Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 13 – 19. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
MILAN — On Easter Sunday, about 100 worshippers filtered into a 150-year-old church in rural northern Missouri for a Spanish-language Mass. Lively hymns filled the room, echoing off of stained glass and reaching for the vaulted ceilings as the congregation sang along. At St. Mary Catholic Church in Milan,...
Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
Meredith Bills and her friend, Joni Hall, found it hard to believe that they had to use the same old signs again on Saturday to help a crowd call for gun safety laws in response to yet another wave of mass shootings. Bills and Hall were marching buddies at the...
Fireworks at Drake Harbor on July 2nd have been cancelled due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays. City Administrator Randy Pogue stated, “This will be the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks and we are sorry that they will not occur on the July 4th holiday weekend. Instead of totally cancelling the event, the City of Warsaw has contracted with another pyrotechnic company to still provide an opportunity for area residence and visitors to participate in the outdoor experience at Drake Harbor on Friday, August 5th, this will coincide with the annual Benton County BBQ Festival. “
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Marion L. Draganoiu, 37, Hampton, New Hampshire, was westbound on U.S. 36 two miles west of Stewartsville. The semi traveled off...
