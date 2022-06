Tulsa Police say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at the Park View Terrance Apartments near West 61st Street and Highway 75. Officers say they were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Investigators say the suspect is a juvenile who was in a fight with his mother over money. Police say the suspect's mom did not live at the apartment and was not there when he showed up.

TULSA, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO