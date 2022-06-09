Unhitched trailer struck by train in Pottsboro

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - People across North Texas are speaking out about their experiences enduring dangerous heat after losing power over the weekend. Many of them have questions for Oncor about what happened. "It was 90 something degrees in our house for most of the weekend, so it wasn't livable," said Sheri Browning, a Plano resident. After experiencing a power outage from Saturday afternoon to Monday, Browning is sharing her frustrations. "Those automated notifications from Oncor kept coming, I would probably say every three hours," Browning said. She said Oncor's alerts said power would be restored in three hours, but it took 36 hours...

