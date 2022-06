We know artificial intelligence has been riding the crest of the hype wave, but we don't hear enough about the problems and headaches it brings with it. A new survey estimates the number of complete or nearly complete AI projects has grown tenfold over the past 12 months. Great news, but that means IT teams are scrambling to keep up. Companies need more people with the right skills to put it all together, and executives and managers must ensure that the AI securely delivers what the business needs.

