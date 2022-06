Anyone who tries the beta will get 15% off the purchase price of the full game when it's out. PC Building Simulator (opens in new tab) is a game about building a PC, which, let's be frank, sounds a bit silly. Why would you build a PC so you could play a game about building PCs? Yet when we tried it, well, we liked it (opens in new tab), and so did a lot of other people: It built up a big following in Early Access on Steam (opens in new tab), where it holds a "very positive" rating across more than 34,000 user reviews, and it was enough of a success that a sequel was announced earlier this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO