LeBron James Gives Back To Hometown With Multimillion-Dollar Facility

Photo: Getty Images

LeBron James is showing more love to his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The Lebron James Family Foundation announced this week its plans to open up a multimillion-dollar facility in the city. The "I Promise HealthQuarters" will provide a variety of health-based services, including medical, dental, mental health, optometry, pharmaceutical, and lab services, to students who attend his I Promise schools and nearby areas.

"When our families expressed a need for more health care services... we went to work," according to a Tuesday (June 7) Instagram post. "We've come together with 3 organizations, [AxessPointe], [Coleman Health Services], & Peg’s Foundation to create I Promise HealthQuarters to offer a variety of services ALL under one roof."

Michele Campbell , executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, provided CBS News with a statement about this upcoming project:

" Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof," she said. "Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy."

This news also comes after the Los Angeles Lakers star was officially named a billionaire by Forbes .