Rebel Wilson's gay best friend declares 'I win!' as celebrity pals Ruby Rose and Anna Kendrick congratulate the star on coming out

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
 6 days ago

Rebel Wilson's gay best friend Hugh Sheridan has revealed he 'played Cupid' for the Pitch Perfect star by setting her up with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan commented 'I win' underneath Rebel's Instagram post announcing her relationship with the fashion designer.

Hours later, he confirmed in a separate post on his own account that he was the mystery matchmaker behind the same-sex coupling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XTli_0g673Qc200
Matchmaker! Rebel Wilson's (right) gay best friend Hugh Sheridan (centre) has revealed he played 'cupid' for the star by setting her up with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma (left)

Hugh, 36, posted a gallery of snaps of himself with Rebel and Ramona, and said he was thrilled to have set up his 'two best friends', adding: 'Call me c-hupid.'

He also told 2Day FM's The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin on Friday he'd been trying to match Rebel and Ramona with other people for years, but it didn't occur to him until a few months ago that they could be perfect for each other.

'I'm a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time. I've got a few marriages in there,' Hugh explained.

'Both were really hard to set up. Ramona is really smart, and Rebel is really smart. I was in New York with my ex and feeling very sad, and Rebel said she can't imagine how I feels because she's never been in love before!

'I thought, "Gosh, she’s a hard one to crack." So I thought of Ramona straight away.'

The Bridesmaids star shocked fans on Thursday by revealing she was dating Ramona, a multi-lingual law graduate and eco-friendly fashion entrepreneur.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing with her new girlfriend as they both smiled from ear to ear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojwop_0g673Qc200
Cupid: The actor and singer, 36, posted a gallery of snaps of himself with Rebel and Ramona, and said he was thrilled to have set up his 'two best friends', adding: 'Call me c-hupid' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYD3u_0g673Qc200
What a guy! Hugh's efforts to pair off his best friends clearly paid off 

Rebel, 42, joked that she'd spent years 'searching for a Disney Prince' only to discover that what she 'really needed was a Disney Princess'.

She added heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.

Rebel was flooded with congratulatory comments from her celebrity pals, including Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose, Perez Hilton, Melanie Griffith and Rebecca Gibney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ww33a_0g673Qc200
Smitten: The Bridesmaids star, 42, shocked fans on Thursday by revealing she was dating Ramona, a multi-lingual law graduate and eco-friendly fashion entrepreneur

'Love you both like crazy,' her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna commented.

'Yes!' wrote Ruby, while blogger Perez quipped: 'Welcome to the gayborhood!'

Melanie and Rebecca commented love heart emojis, while TOWIE star Gemma Collins wrote: 'Absolutely congratulations to you both. Loved Senior Year.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxDYW_0g673Qc200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc58B_0g673Qc200
Well-wishes: Rebel was flooded with congratulatory comments from her celebrity pals, including Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose , Perez Hilton, Melanie Griffith and Rebecca Gibney

Although Thursday marked Rebel and Ramona's official debut as a couple, the pair have actually been spotted together on several occasions in the past few months - even making a joint red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party back in March.

Other than her coming-out post, Rebel hasn't shared any other details about her girlfriend, who is the owner of the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon.

The actress did reveal last month that she was dating someone, although she kept their identity under wraps, telling People that she had been set up with her partner - thought to be Agruma - 'through a friend', before spending weeks 'getting to know each other' on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wm4RH_0g673Qc200
Off the market: The actress did reveal last month that she was dating someone, although she kept their identity under wraps

Rebel's most recent confirmed partner was Jacob Busch, of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company family.

She and the heir began dating shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, and they made their red carpet debut in Monaco, but the relationship only lasted four months and ended around February 2021.

Earlier this year, the comic star had been rumored to be dating the Australian tennis player Matt Reid, though that relationship was never confirmed.

Late last year, Rebel revealed that her 'Year of Health' was partly spurred on because she was 'thinking about fertility'.

'knew I was going to have a bit more time,' she said of her weight-loss efforts in an Instagram Live session from December 2021. 'I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it.'

'I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, "OK, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy,"' she continued. 'And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JZTl_0g673Qc200
Family plans: Late last year, Rebel revealed that her 'Year of Health' was partly spurred on because she was 'thinking about fertility'

