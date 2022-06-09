ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

After months of uncertainty, Malibu High School students walk the stage

By Samantha Bravo
 3 days ago

Class of 2022 is the 27th annual graduating class of 2022.

After tackling the Woolsey Fire their freshman year, then experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic two years later, 117 students preserved to walk on stage and receive their high school diplomas.

After years of uncertainty, the Malibu community including Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, Board of Education members and the City of Malibu councilmembers cheered and celebrated the accomplishments of the 27th Malibu High School graduating class of 2022.

Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller addresses students, faculty, family and friends for the 27th Annual Malibu High School graduation on Wednesday, June 9. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class in Malibu High history. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
Senior Cameron Nino Nwede performs along with the Malibu High School Orchestra and band. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
Malibu High School faculty and SMMUSD board members hand out the diplomas to the graduating class of 2022. Photo by Samantha Bravo.
Malibu High School Seniors applaud for their fellow classmates. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Look out for next week’s issue for the full story and more photos of the ceremony.

The post After months of uncertainty, Malibu High School students walk the stage appeared first on The Malibu Times .

