Brentwood, CA

Firefighters respond to 200-acre fire near Brentwood

By Camila Barco, Aaron Tolentino
 6 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon near Brentwood, Cal Fire announced on Twitter . Fire officials told KRON4 the fire is in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard has grown to 200 acres.

Road Closures

Officials say road closures are in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday but could be extended later. Road closures in the area are in:

  • Walnut Blvd. & Marsh Creek Road
  • Marsh Creek Road & Vasco Road
  • Camino Diablo Road across Walnut Road
  • Camino Diablo & Vasco Road

As of 7:15 p.m., the fire is 90% contained, according to Cal Fire’s battalion fire chief.

Cal Fire initially tweeted about the incident at 2:40 p.m. when it was initially 15 acres. In a span of about 30 minutes, the fire grew to 75 acres. As of 4:55 p.m., the fire has grown to 200 acres. As of 4:10 p.m., the fire is 50% contained. Crews are making “good progress” and will remain on scene for several hours, according to a Cal Fire tweet sent at 4:10 p.m..

However, the fire nearly tripled from when officials reported 75 acres around 4:08 p.m. As of 4:55 p.m., the fire grew to 200 acres.

The public is advised to use “extreme caution” when traveling in the area. Officials said there are “many” fire vehicles responding to the incident, including help from Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

    A brush fire broke out in Brentwood (Cal Fire).
    A brush fire broke out in Brentwood (Cal Fire).
Wildfire lingo explained by US Forest Service

The National Weather Service Bay Area announced a number of heat advisories for Thursday and headed into the weekend. Temperatures, especially in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, are expected to reach into the 100s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

