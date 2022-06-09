ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-Trailer Hits Railroad Overpass In Glenville

By Michael Mashburn
 6 days ago
Railroad overpass on Maple Avenue in Glenville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Capital District roadway was closed for hours after a tractor-trailer struck a railroad overpass, CBS6 reports.

It happened Thursday morning, June 9 at the crossing on Maple Avenue in Glenville.

A driver from Montana was heading northbound when striking the overpass, the outlet reports.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor-trailer with extensive damage and dozens of boxes of cereal spilled onto the roadway.

A damaged sign stating the 10-foot bridge clearance could also be seen nearby.

Police ticketed the driver for causing the wreck, according to CBS6.

