Tractor-Trailer Hits Railroad Overpass In Glenville

Railroad overpass on Maple Avenue in Glenville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Capital District roadway was closed for hours after a tractor-trailer struck a railroad overpass, CBS6 reports.

It happened Thursday morning, June 9 at the crossing on Maple Avenue in Glenville.

A driver from Montana was heading northbound when striking the overpass, the outlet reports.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor-trailer with extensive damage and dozens of boxes of cereal spilled onto the roadway.

A damaged sign stating the 10-foot bridge clearance could also be seen nearby.

Police ticketed the driver for causing the wreck, according to CBS6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.