Horoscope today, Friday June 10: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Realising you don’t need to accept an offer exactly as it is and can add your own ideas takes agreement to a new level.

This time, you can be surer of the way forward.

In love, you are ready to make more demands in ways you know will benefit a relationship.

Single? Love waits where a clock strikes two.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

The Saturn element in your ambitions sector is what keeps you moving forward, even when obstacles appear.

You can be the steady part of a team that keeps changing but also getting stronger.

This can refer to romance. If you start the day single, a glimpse of a tall Gemini could be all it takes . . . 

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Instead of storing up fear or frustration deep inside, Mercury helps you express it and take steps to turn it around and make it a strength.

A creative working world, perhaps linked to music, comes closer when you connect with “S”.

Later, love could start when you meet someone on their first day in a new job.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

You can find family in all sorts of places, including at work and among friends.

Reaching out to people you sense could be good for you is a great move to make while the moon is with you.

Venus and Pluto form an unlikely couple to spark unusual love. Look again at someone who always seems unfriendly.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

However tough it feels, if you can stick to your position in a work or home negotiation, change can start to happen.

It will gather speed almost overnight, so be ready. In love, however, try not to be too stubborn about a schedule.

Romance can surprise you with its twists and turns, especially this evening.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Work and money might not feel like the easiest of combinations right now but Saturn adds resilience to help you take this forward.

So trust your instincts and value your skills properly.

Passion has an air of adventure and a spontaneous get-together can be the starting point.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Mischief-maker Pluto’s influence on your personal sign can set up a day of contrasts.

You stand up to people you’ve always given in to before but at the same time find ways to reconcile with someone you miss, even if it means making concessions.

You are a love maverick and partners adore the challenge.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Love is all about the little things: Noticing the details in a relationship or a partner, then building on them.

If you are still looking, the newest name on a familiar list can be a passion-starter.

This time, you can share your heart in sensible stages. A “W” contract looms and may demand a fast turnaround.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Maybe you see yourself as someone who has enough friends. But when someone new appears in your social circle, think again.

Together, you two can be a powerhouse of success, with creative ideas that are so in tune and a shared vision of the world you want.

Lucky numbers link to a work anniversary.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You have a unique strength of ambition, whether it applies to work, love or life in general.

The key right now is to focus on one goal at a time. Let your mind drift and you will see exactly what it should be.

Music linked to a TV show carries special luck, while love is ready for a romance revamp . . . starting tonight.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Saturn’s restraining effect on your imagination may feel tricky to manage at first but it can help you find your next big thing.

Slowing down and considering every option equally is key to success.

As for love, staying in together can cement a couple’s next shared step. Single? The shyest smile is a hot prospect.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Thoughts of a major transformation that first stir in the morning are well on their way to reality by tonight as the moon intensifies your sense of adventure.

Instead of endless debate, you make swift, clear decisions.

Passion-wise, your physical energy is so alluring – and an interesting “H” is taking note.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

