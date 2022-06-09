ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Man Repeatedly Pepper-Sprayed Over Road Rage Incident In Manassas: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

An argument over parking lot etiquette took a nasty turn earlier this week when a Manassas man attacked someone with pepper spray, police said.

A 41-year-old man said he was driving in a parking in the 8300 block of Sudley Road on Wednesday afternoon when another car barrelled into the lot and nearly crashed into him, an incident report said. The man parked his car and confronted the offending driver, who was now walking into a store.

That's when police say Luis Amilca Ayala, 58, grabbed a can of pepper spray and showered the 41-year-old with burning chemicals several times.

Paramedics treated him at the scene. Police arrested Ayala and charged him with assault with a caustic substance, the report said. Officials released him from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond, authorities said.

Comments / 0

