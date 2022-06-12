ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Hate Our Prices Too’: St. Anthony Gas Station Shows Empathy Over Surging Prices

By Marielle Mohs
 1 day ago

This story was originally published on June 9. 2022

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s average is up to $4.72 a gallon Thursday. The national average keeps cruising closer to $5.

One gas station in St. Anthony seemed to sum things up nicely with this sign below his high prices reading, “We Hate Our Gas Prices Too.”

The owner of Murphy’s Service Center is Chuck Graff. With his hands tied on prices, the least he can do is help his customers smile about it.

“It’s just kind of our way of letting the customer know that we feel their pain,” said Graff.

Drivers told us they appreciate the levity and empathy as they pull in to fill their tanks and cough up the cash.

“If you don’t have humor about it, you’re just going to sit there any cry,” said Kyle Mohs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blIKi_0g671Wyo00

(credit: CBS)

“It’s nice that they’re having a little fun with it,” said Daud Nooh. “I mean, life has it’s challenges always, so it’s good to just put a little humor in life.”

Nooh gave his larger vehicle a break to drive a sedan around instead to save where he can.

“With the other car I was driving it cost $100 almost to fill it up. So with this one I’m driving here, it’s $50, so it’s a big drop-off,” said Nooh.

Mohs is filling up his truck for a grand total of $120 on Thursday afternoon. He’s reminded by that comedic message that this surge is not any station’s fault.

“There’s nothing they can do about it either, so to pay $5 a gallon of gas, it hurts the wallet, but you have to,” said Mohs.

There has been a nationwide record high for gas prices the last 13 days in a row.

Nineteen other states, including Washington D.C., have already surpassed $5 per gallon for unleaded.

