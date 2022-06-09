ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Police investigate shooting on Youngstown’s East Side

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cEzX_0g670cMV00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was shot on the East Side of Youngstown around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened at a house on Byron Street.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in critical condition.

Valley’s first open-heart surgery blazed path for local health care

According to Lt. Mohammad Awad, the victim was found in a detached garage at the home where investigators were concentrating their efforts. He also said it appears there was a trail from the garage to the detached garage. Police do not know if the victim lives at the house.

Awad said multiple shots were fired and multiple weapons were found but police are still not sure if there was more than one shooter.

Police were searching a large field on Byron Street, where something was recovered and marked with an evidence marker. An evidence marker was also placed on Byron Street.

Awad said another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, but police are not sure if it is related to the shooting on Byron Street.

WKBN

WKBN

