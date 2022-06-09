Girlfriend Charged With Second-Degree Murder Of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

A woman is expected in court after being charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend and former Boston Police Officer, John O'Keefe, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Karen Read, age 42, of Mansfield is facing multiple charges in connection with O'Keefe's death on January 29, the DA's Office said.

O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside of his Canton home after Read allegedly dropped him off after a night out. Read was later arrested on a manslaughter warrant and entered a not guilty plea in February.

During her first arraignment, Read was placed under a $100,000 bail, ordered to stay away/have no contact with O'Keefe's family and not to drive, the Norfolk County DA's Office said.

Her next court appearance is scheduled fro August 12, the office said.