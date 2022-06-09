ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk County, MA

Girlfriend Charged With Second-Degree Murder Of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A woman is expected in court after being charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend and former Boston Police Officer, John O'Keefe, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Karen Read, age 42, of Mansfield is facing multiple charges in connection with O'Keefe's death on January 29, the DA's Office said.

O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside of his Canton home after Read allegedly dropped him off after a night out. Read was later arrested on a manslaughter warrant and entered a not guilty plea in February.

During her first arraignment, Read was placed under a $100,000 bail, ordered to stay away/have no contact with O'Keefe's family and not to drive, the Norfolk County DA's Office said.

Her next court appearance is scheduled fro August 12, the office said.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police: Man charged with shooting other man at NH restaurant

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting another man at a Nashua restaurant Sunday, police said. Officers responding to reports of a person shot at Casa Vieja Mexican Grill on Main Street at 1 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NASHUA, NH
Law & Crime

Massachusetts University Lecturer Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge After Allegedly Hitting Her Cop Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted a woman on second-degree murder and other charges after her police officer boyfriend turned up dead in the snow earlier this year. The indictment, which was announced early Thursday evening by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, carries upgraded charges against Karen Read, now 42, of Mansfield. Read was initially arrested Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant issued by a district court judge in Stoughton. The new indictment accuses Read of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office wrote in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MA
Norfolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Graffiti 'Too Obscene To Share' Being Investigated By Greenfield Police

An investigation is underway after police said graphic, hateful graffiti was found on buildings and residences in Western Massachusetts. Police in Franklin County received "numerous reports" about the graffiti found on buildings and play structures in Hillside Park in Greenfield, according to an announcement from the Greenfield Police Department on Saturday, June 11.
GREENFIELD, MA
GoLocalProv

Police Officer Assaulted in Downtown Providence - Multiple Arrests Made

A Providence police officer was assaulted early Sunday morning in downtown Providence. According to police, a group of intoxicated males became belligerent toward officers and threatened to fight them before a physical altercation ensued and multiple arrests were made. The incident took place following PVDFest on Saturday, which allowed open...
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man killed in Methuen shooting on Saturday

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Methuen. Police say the male victim was shot early Saturday morning. The age of the victim and his name were not released. “At approximately 2:40 am, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the...
METHUEN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Read
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing 6-year-old boy Mas DeChhat found in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River has been found. “It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure,” Amesbury Police wrote Sunday afternoon.
whdh.com

Police: Man found dead in boat on New Hampshire lake

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a boat at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a boat going in circles in Alton Bay found the boat adrift and a Good Samaritan had found an unresponsive man inside. The man, later identified as Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead.
ALTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime#Boston Police Officer#The Da S Office
whdh.com

Every on-call Manchester, N.H. police officer responds to massive brawl at 7-Eleven

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A chaotic scene at a Manchester 7-Eleven required the response of every on-call police officer after a massive brawl broke out at the convenience store on Friday night, according to police. George Stanley, 29, Richard Cooper, 24, Howard Cooper, 25, and Alexander Cooper, 29, were all...
universalhub.com

Apparent street race ends in crash, death in Codman Square

Live Boston reports a crash on Washington Street at Tremlett Street in Dorchester early Saturday left a woman dead. Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a large crash scene involving several cars, in which firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two occupants of a black car, one of whom died at Carney Hospital nearby. Witnesses say the driver of that car and a silver SUV were driving parallel to each other when they made contact and spun out of control. The driver of the SUV tried to drive away from the crash, but when he couldn't, he and his passengers got out and ran away.
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Foxboro

Police are investigating an early-morning, single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on a stretch of I-95 in Massachusetts. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the 11.9 mile marker on the southbound side in Foxboro, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, Rhode...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Stafford Crash

A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
WPRI 12 News

15-year-old boy pulled from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating a water incident at Lincoln Woods State Park. Officers told 12 News, the incident involving a juvenile happened shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at six o’clock. A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a line […]
Daily Voice

Methuen Crimes Unit Makes Triple Arrest For Drug Trafficking: Police

A collaborative effort between the Methuen Street Crimes Unit and the North Shore Gang Task Force resulted in the arrest of three individuals on various drug charges, authorities said. Nicole Landry, Juan Francisco Mendezdiaz and Odalis Hernandez were arrested and charged with various drug possession and distribution charges, Methuen Police...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy