ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

GOP Candidate Argues Calling Hitler 'Inspirational' Was Not 'Praise'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican Carl Paladino, a New York congressional candidate, defended calling Nazi leader Adolf Hitler "inspirational" and "the kind of leader we need...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#2nd Amendment#Gop#Republican#Nazi#Media Matters For America#The Buffalo News#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
990K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy