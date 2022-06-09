ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Jackie Leon Mixon

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Jackie Leon Mixon of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born on February 23,...

Cheryl Perrin Bertaut

Cheryl Perrin Bertaut of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born on December 25, 1952 to the late Henry Bazile Perrin and Wilda Christina Harper Perrin. Cheryl was a proud graduate of Ponchatoula High School in 1971 where she served as...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Lynn Sheridan Reese

Lynn Sheridan Reese passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 76. She was born on Sunday, August 5, 1945, in Ponchatoula, LA. Lynn loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, working in her yard and tending to her flowers, and her beloved Pomeranian, Sandy.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Deborah Meadors Forshag

Deborah Meadors Forshag passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was born on October 19, 1952 in New Orleans, LA to the late Reed Roberts Meadors and Dixie May Meadors. Deborah was the beloved wife of Wayne Cooper Forshag, Jr. for 44 years. She was the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Brandé Adams Cassagne

Brandé Adams Cassagne passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Covington, LA. She was born on September 13, 1974, in New Orleans, LA to Charlene Jones Adams and the late Leon Joseph Adams, II. Brandé was the beloved wife of Jordan Spencer Cassagne for 20 years. She was...
COVINGTON, LA
Jean Wascom Morgan

Jean Wascom Morgan, 89, a native of Walker and resident of Baton Rouge, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 11, 2022. Jean was born September 17, 1932. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and attended Walker Baptist Church after the 2016 flood destroyed her home. Jean’s greatest joy was spending time with her family who will miss her until they are reunited in heaven. Jean’s humor, cooking, and love of travel were precious aspects of her life. Survived by her daughter Sharon Hill and husband Darris of Walker; son Charles I. Morgan and wife Carletta of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren–Josh Hill and wife Kelli, Daniel Hill and wife Callie, Kaeli Morgan, M.D., and Chaz Morgan, J.D.; five great-grandchildren–Ezra, Morgan, Millie, Emmy, and Elijah Hill; two sisters-in-law–Rosalie and Marty Wascom; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Roy Lee Morgan, her parents Ivy and Camilla Wascom, in-laws Charlie and Margaret Morgan, brothers Alex Laverne, Gerald, and Steve (Billy) Wascom; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Mary Wascom; and sisters and brothers-in-laws Yvonne and Burnett Day, Hilda and Charles Patterson, and brother-in-law Lucius Morgan. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to Nancy Keller of Caring Angels, LLC, and her family for the love, friendship, laughter, and exceptional care that they provided to our mother during her final years of life. Visitation at Seale Funeral home, 1720 S Range Ave, Denham Springs on Tuesday, June 14. Visitation at 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m., officiated by Dr. Charles Lowman. Burial in Hiram Stafford Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jake Ellis Magee

And a resident of the Sheridan Community passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home Friday evening June 10, 2022. He was a corrections officer for over 32 years, serving at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Washington Correctional Institute and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jake was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, being stationed at a radar base in New Mexico and later in Alabama. He was a longtime member of Pine First Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite old Western movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his family.
SHERIDAN, LA
Jay "J.B." Kennedy

Jay “J.B.” Kennedy, age 81, born at home and a lifelong resident of Stateline died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. He was an active member of Stateline Baptist Church and a retired heavy equipment operator working out of Local Union #406 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Karen G. Sullivan

Karen G. Sullivan born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 7, 2022 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 68. She loved to cook and go fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to church events. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter; Deseree Phillips(Mitch Phillips), Grandchildren; Travis K Sullivan and Caleb Phillips, Mother; Audrey Ortego, Brother; Lawrence R. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her Father; Lawrence A. Gremillion, Husband; Kent D. Sullivan, Son: Charles K. Sullivan, Stepson; David N. Sullivan. Services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with a 2:00 PM funeral service and burial to follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Sullivan, Caleb Phillips, Nicholas Droge, Samuel Knox, Robin Dale and Steve Parker. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOT RUNNING: Layrisson will not be a candidate for sheriff in 2023

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2023 election. “I have worked my entire life preparing myself to follow in my father’s footsteps. Now that the time has come, I must do what is best for my family. As the son of a former sheriff (24 years), I know firsthand the hardships that the job places on family. The citizens of Ponchatoula have been very supportive of my department and me, and I am very blessed to serve them. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters. I am very humbled by the outpouring of encouragement and support. May God continue to bless all of you.”
PONCHATOULA, LA
STPSO investigates shooting in Mandeville area Sunday night

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night in the Mandeville area. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., STPSO deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. At...
MANDEVILLE, LA
SLU's Jackson finishes 22nd in national championship event

EUGENE, Oregon – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson placed 22nd in the women’s discus Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, the Southland Conference Outdoor discus champion, had a top mark of...
EUGENE, OR
Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Washington Parish resident charged with possession of illegal drugs

Kelvin Jewel Thomas, 22, a resident of Highway 424, was arrested June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. While on criminal patrol, the deputy noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business. As the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
STPSO assists in arrest after two local teens shot in New Orleans East

After two St. Tammany Parish teenagers are found shot in New Orleans East, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives and SWAT team members assisted New Orleans Police in locating the person responsible and taking him into custody Thursday (June 9) evening. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old girl and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Devin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males in the truck, one of whom was a juvenile. The deputy also discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
HPD investigates aggravated assault case at downtown business

The Hammond Police department is currently investigating a case of aggravated assault that occurred on May 21, 2022, outside a local business in downtown Hammond. HPD detectives are looking for a person of interest. Anyone knowing the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Thad Gautier with the...
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern Channel now on Amazon Fire TV

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Channel, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Emmy-winning television station, is now available for viewers on the popular streaming service Amazon Fire TV. Amazon Fire TV now joins Roku and Apple TV as the nation’s top streaming platforms that stream the Southeastern Channel, which airs on Spectrum...
TANGIPAHOA, LA

