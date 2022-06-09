Jackie Leon Mixon

Jean Wascom Morgan, 89, a native of Walker and resident of Baton Rouge, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 11, 2022. Jean was born September 17, 1932. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and attended Walker Baptist Church after the 2016 flood destroyed her home. Jean’s greatest joy was spending time with her family who will miss her until they are reunited in heaven. Jean’s humor, cooking, and love of travel were precious aspects of her life. Survived by her daughter Sharon Hill and husband Darris of Walker; son Charles I. Morgan and wife Carletta of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren–Josh Hill and wife Kelli, Daniel Hill and wife Callie, Kaeli Morgan, M.D., and Chaz Morgan, J.D.; five great-grandchildren–Ezra, Morgan, Millie, Emmy, and Elijah Hill; two sisters-in-law–Rosalie and Marty Wascom; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Roy Lee Morgan, her parents Ivy and Camilla Wascom, in-laws Charlie and Margaret Morgan, brothers Alex Laverne, Gerald, and Steve (Billy) Wascom; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Mary Wascom; and sisters and brothers-in-laws Yvonne and Burnett Day, Hilda and Charles Patterson, and brother-in-law Lucius Morgan. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to Nancy Keller of Caring Angels, LLC, and her family for the love, friendship, laughter, and exceptional care that they provided to our mother during her final years of life. Visitation at Seale Funeral home, 1720 S Range Ave, Denham Springs on Tuesday, June 14. Visitation at 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m., officiated by Dr. Charles Lowman. Burial in Hiram Stafford Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO