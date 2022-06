In addition to scouting for locations, it’s best to also do research on what time of day you would like to execute your photoshoot. Research online in search engines and forums to see what is the best time to shoot in the city you’re visiting. For example, if you want to capture the Greecian sunset in your background, it’s best to begin setting up at least an hour before sunset to ensure you get the best shot. Do your research to see what timeframes worked best for other travelers who have shot photos in the country.

