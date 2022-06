Marty Schottenheimer, Rex Grossman, and the Snowplow Game all showing up in one article? It must be time to continue our look at the Dynasties of Heartbreak. As our countdown continues, we begin to enter the realm of the truly devastated teams. So far, we have not found any teams that feel that they should have won a Super Bowl, just ones that could have. True, there were some minor favorites here and there, and teams grumbling about titles that slipped through their fingers. For the most part, however, teams below this line have no one to blame but themselves for their lack of ultimate success.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO