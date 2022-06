For the second straight year, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team are in the Super Regionals as one of the last 16 teams standing. A year after losing in three games to the eventual national champions, the task this year for the Irish is to go to Knoxville and beat the #1 team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers two out of three. On Friday night they took step one, using some early offense and clutch pitching to beat Tennessee and take a 1-0 series lead. They are now just one win away from a trip to Omaha.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO